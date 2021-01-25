EDMONTON -- Health Minister Tyler Shandro will join Alberta's pandemic update Monday.

He and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw are scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. MST.

Watch the press conference live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

On Sunday, the province saw its active case count drop for the eighth straight day to 9,511.

Hospitalizations have also continued to decrease; there are 652 Albertans in hospital with the disease, 111 of whom are in ICUs.

Since confirming its first case of COVID-19 in March 2020, Alberta has counted nearly 121,000 cases and almost 110,000 recoveries.

As of Saturday, more than 99,000 vaccines had been administered, although the province was beginning to reprioritize second-dose appointments and postponing some bookings as it experienced supply delays.