EDMONTON -- With two days until Albertans begin to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the health minister and chief medical officer of health will give a rollout update Monday.

Tyler Shandro, Dr. Deena Hinshaw and COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force chair Paul Wynnyk will speak at noon MST. Watch live at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

Last week, the health minister announced 3,900 acute care workers at the University of Alberta, Royal Alexandra Hospital, Peter Lougheed Centre and Foothills Medical Centre would begin to get immunized on Wednesday.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine approved by Health Canada last Wednesday arrived in Montreal Sunday night, where the first group of Canadians is likely to receive the shot Monday.

On the weekend Alberta added 3,307 COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths, including a pandemic high of 22 deaths reported Sunday.

Alberta has 20,562 active infections and 681 patients in hospital.

The province’s data website will update its COVID-19 numbers at 3:30 p.m.

With files from CTVNews.ca