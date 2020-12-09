Advertisement
Shandro to outline COVID-19 vaccine delivery in update with Hinshaw
EDMONTON -- The health minister will join the chief medical officer Wednesday afternoon to tell Albertans how the province will roll out the COVID-19 vaccine.

NEW RESTRICTIONS
On Tuesday, Premier Jason Kenney banned indoor and outdoor gatherings, closed in-person services at restaurants, bars and cafes, reduced retail and mall capacity to 15 per cent and implemented an indoor mask bylaw provincewide.
The gathering restrictions became effective Tuesday but the rest will come online Sunday at 12:01 a.m. and be in place for at least four weeks.
CURRENT CASE COUNT
Hinshaw announced 1,727 coronavirus cases, increasing the active count to 20,388 infections, and nine deaths on Tuesday.
There are 654 patients in hospital with the disease, including 112 in intensive care.
A total of 72,028 Albertans have contracted COVID-19 and 640 of them have died.