Shania Twain announces 2 Edmonton shows as part of world tour, new album

Canadian country music sensation Shania Twain has announced her sixth studio album and a world tour, which will see her perform in Edmonton twice.

"Queen of Me," the album, will be released Feb. 3.

The tour of the same name will kick off at the end of April and feature two shows at Edmonton's Rogers Place on May 5 and 6.

"Right now, I'm feeling very comfortable in my own skin – and this album reflects that musically. Life is short and I want to be uplifted, colorful, unapologetic and empowered," Twain said while announcing the album and tour on social media.

"Vegas has been a dream, but I'm ready to be on the road again… This one's gonna be a big party – no inhibitions, no conditions, let's get a little out of line!!"

Forty-three other cities are listed on the tour schedule, including Calgary, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Toronto, Hamilton, London, Montreal and Quebec City.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Nov. 4.