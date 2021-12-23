Sharing Traditions: Cory Edel's festive fudge

My aunt Joyce showed me how to make this festive fudge probably over 20 years ago.

I love it and can eat it all myself, it's very easy to impress people with and it's so easy to make!

Merry Christmas.

INGREDIENTS

3 cups chocolate chips

1 tbsp. butter

1 can condensed milk

PREPARATION

Combine chocolate chips, condensed milk and butter.

Microwave for one minute.

Stir ingredients.

Microwave for an additional 30 seconds, stir and repeat until ingredients are uniform and combined.

Fold in nuts or fruit, place in lined dish, put in refrigerator for a minimum of three hours, then cut and enjoy.