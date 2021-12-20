Sharing Traditions: Dustin Nielson's Pop-Tarts

Dustin Nielson takes a trip down memory lane to his childhood with Strawberry Pop-Tarts, something that has now become a Christmas tradition.

He looks to show everyone that despite being called Pop-Tarts, they don’t actually have to pop at all.

INGREDIENTS

1 box of Pop-Tarts ® (strawberry preferred)

"As a child I ate a lot of blueberry Pop-Tarts and now I don't like them anymore," Nielson told Kent Morrison.

PREPARATION

MICROWAVE for 17 seconds

"I put them in the microwave," Nielson said. "But everybody says, 'No, they're Pop-Tarts. They pop up. That's supposed to be the case, but that's not the case with me. So what I'm going to do today is, I'm going to prepare them for you in the microwave. And then we'll toast them, and you can tell me which one tastes better."

Watch Kent's verdict in the video.