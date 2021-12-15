Sharing Traditions: Kent Morrison's grandma's breakfast sausages

Don’t let the ketchup scare you, this belongs on your table on Christmas morning.

My grandma’s breakfast sausages have been a holiday tradition at my house as long as I’ve been around.

Even now that she is gone, her contribution lives on.

To me, this is what Christmas morning tastes like.

Slide it next to some scrambled eggs and toast and you have all you need to fuel up for tackling the presents under the tree.

Try it and thank me later.

INGREDIENTS

2 lbs. small pork sausages

14 oz. canned sliced peaches

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1 tsp. curry powder (optional)

1 tbsp. onion flakes or fresh, diced onion

1 cup garlic chili sauce

1/2 cup ketchup

PREPARATION

Brown sausages — not necessarily cook through — in a frying pan. Cut into bite-sized pieces (or use cocktail sausages).

Place in a 1-1/2-quart casserole dish and add remaining ingredients. Stir together.

Bake uncovered in a 350 degrees oven for 30 minutes. Stir, and continue to bake for 15 to 20 minutes until sausages and well done.

Serves eight.