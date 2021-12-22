Sharing Traditions: Mariah McDonnell's glamping baba's nalysnyky

If there's one thing I look forward to every Christmas season, it’s soaking up my Ukrainian heritage with all the cheese and carbs we eat. Forget the gifts, I want the piping hot foods.

I think one of the things that makes my heart so happy around the holidays is embracing all of the beautiful cultures and traditions we have in Edmonton. Now, I know that the streets of YEG have a solid Ukrainian community here, and if you’ve ever been to a Ukrainian dinner, you’ll know exactly what it is that I’m preparing.

Each family has their own way of making the traditional Ukrainian crepe the “Nalysnyky” — I’m low key hoping that I get my own baba's approval on this one!

Now, if it’s your first time attempting this — heck, even if you’re a pro — you’ll be needing an assembly line of Nalysnyky makers to get this done.

Start by getting your crepe filling made...it’s very simple but it’s the key to what makes the Nalysnyky so delicious. Dry cottage cheese, egg yolks, dill and some salt and pepper.

Follow your simple crepe recipe and start pouring your batter, once you’ve started with the crepes, your assembly line of filling stuffers and Nalysnyky rollers will take care of the rest! Neatly pack in your Nalysnyky in a casserole dish, pour over some fresh whipping cream and set to bake. This smell will fill your home with happiness and a sweet delight. They’re always the first thing I grab at our Christmas dinner — it’s happiness in a roll. While they may be a tad tedious to make, I think the prep process alongside my mom and baba is almost more memorable than actually chowing down on them! You can certainly prepare these staple items to freeze and gift out to people, it feeds a lot of hungry humans and will sure to get rave reviews.

INGREDIENTS

6 eggs

11/2 tsp. oil

1 1/2 cup milk

3/4 cup water

1 1/2 cup flour

3/4 tsp. salt

4 cups dry cottage cheese

4 tbsp. whipping cream

salt to taste

4 egg yolks

PREPARATION

Combine cottage cheese, cream, yolks, and salt to make the filling. Sometimes I use 1 tbsp. dill at this point but I didn't have any so will add it when I bake them.

In another bowl, beat eggs till smooth, add milk and water, and oil and beat slowly. Add flour and salt and beat until smooth. Butter frying pan lightly. I like to keep a brush in melted butter to re-grease when the pan gets too dry. I use a 1/8 measuring cup for batter and slowly pour batter in and swirl in the frying pan until batter covers it evenly. I fry until a very light brown on the bottom and just firm to touch on top. Do not flip them. Fill each pancake with a spoon full of cottage cheese mixture and roll up like a jelly roll. I use a nonstick, six-inch frying pan and I cut mine in half. Arrange crepes in a buttered two-quart casserole dish. Pour whipping cream over the crepes to your discretion. I like to see the liquid in mine so the crepes will soak it up. Bake at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes covered and then remove lid and let them brown for about 10-15 minutes more. They will be done when they are light and fluffy. This recipe makes enough for almost three layers of crepes about three inches each. They may look liquidy when hot but the crepes will soak up the cream. I freeze mine until I need them and then thaw them out before I add the cream and bake them with dill.

Smaczny!!!