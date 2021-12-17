Sharing Traditions: Nahreman Issa's Middle Eastern breakfast

Happy holidays everyone!

We all know food and drinks are an integral part of the holidays.

How about switching up your Christmas Day breakfast?

I have a great Middle Eastern breakfast that is so tasty and so easy to make.

So a traditional breakfast would consist of manaeesh. You can make zaater, akawi (arab cheese), meat and spinach.

You can use homemade dough or you can buy the thick naan bread from a grocery store.

You definitely need some cucumber, tomato and olives to really round out the meal!

For the manaeesh, we are making the zaater and the akawi.

INGREDIENTS AND PREPARATION

This is going to be a recipe that is eyeballing the ingredients

Zaater dry mix (you can find that at any Middle Eastern grocery store)

Olive oil

Take about half a cup of the zaater mix, add olive oil. I would say at least half a cup. It has to be thick but also a bit runny.

Take a spoon or two and dump it on the dough. Spread it in a thin layer.

For the akawi:

A block of cheese (you can buy akawi from any Middle Eastern grocery store)

Crumble the cheese onto the dough a bit more sparingly than you would a pizza (Akawi is very salty)

Add some oregano

You can also use mozzarella or a mix of mozzarella and cheddar.

Bake on 400 degrees for a few minutes until golden brown. Then broil for a couple more minutes until dough is lightly browned.

Another popular Lebanese breakfast item is labneh. It is yogurt that is thickened.

Great to eat with pita bread.

Labneh:

(Recipe from Baiti Ana on Instagram)