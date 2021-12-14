Sharing Traditions: Yukon's Christmas donair and McCord's aperol spritz

Yukon and McCord from The Bear's Worst Show Ever joined Ziyah on CTV Morning Live to share their holiday traditions. The guys have you covered with a unique Christmas dish and a drink to go with it.

YUKON'S CHRISTMAS DONAIR

A "wise man" I once knew — no relation to "those" wise men — told me that if you have to ask why, then you have to ask why not?

Why not to ​donairs for Christmas?

For many of us, the sacred donair is "street meat" shaved from a spit after midnight in a greasy take out spot.

When I was gifted this donair recipe I knew that my sons wouldn't have to wait until legal drinking age to enjoy one of these masterpieces. And as it was gifted to me, I've made it a point to share with as many friends as possible.

I'm often asked, "You make it from scratch? Even the meat?" People are intimidated by the "mystery meat" that is the donair. They're generally shocked to learn how simple it is and that they likely have all the ingredients in their kitchen.

I encourage people to use this recipe and tweak it to make it their own. This maddens Donair Purists from out east. I believe the true, "Alberta Donair" is however you like it. I mix in some diced garlic myself, and yes...I like lettuce and olives on my donair and I don't care how you feel about that. Dowhatchyalike!

When I make donairs, I usually make a half dozen loaves and gift them out, Christmas or not. It's a very good way to make friends, and in my opinion, they smell even better than flowers!

INGREDIENTS

3 lbs. ground beef

2 tsp. garlic powder

2 tsp. onion powder

2 tsp. oregano powder

2 tsp. salt

2 tsp. pepper

2 tsp. flour

1 tsp. paprika

1 tsp. cayenne pepper

DONAIR SAUCE

1 can condensed milk

2/3 cup vinegar

2 tsp. garlic powder​

PREPARATION

This is where having a mixer helps. If not, use a potato masher and mix and mash the spice into the beef 1/5 at a time.

Get in there with your hands. Punch and twist, pound on counter, whatever it takes.

You need to break up the texture of that ground beef. Mash it up! Takes a while if doing it by hand...plus it's gross. Form a meat brain. Bake at 325 degrees for two hours on the middle rack (lay down a cookie sheet and foil on the rack below to catch the meat sweat). Rotate every 30 minutes.

MCCORD'S APEROL SPRITZ

Why drink a heavy, acidic, boozy coffee after a massive turkey dinner when you can enjoy this light, breezy aperitif?

It's only three ingredients — OK, four if you count ice — and all you need to make it is a pitcher, something to stir with, and 90 seconds of free time.

Plus, you get to pop a cork, and who doesn't love that?

This has been a McCord family staple for a decade or so, and we all look forward to it hitting the proverbial 'reset button' on our stomachs after we're bursting at the seams with mashed potatoes.

From our house to yours, however and whatever you choose to celebrate, happy holidays!

INGREDIENTS