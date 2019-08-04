Residents and staff at a St. Albert seniors care facility are hailing its newest guest, a rabbit brought in as part of a pet therapy program.

Lily the rabbit is an 18-month resident of Youville Home and has become popular among those who live and work there.

"She knows everything I've been through that day," said resident Kathleen Ann Simmons who has daily visits with Lily.

"The good and the bad and the terrible. She knows everything, and she won't tell anybody."

Lily is there as part of a research study into the impact of animal on the interactions with patients with dementia.

Natalie Allouche, the resident care manager, says she was looking for ways to connect with some of the home's more vulnerable residents.

"Even if it's for a very brief conversation you can see sparks of that nurturing that individual was able to give at one time in their life to their children so many years ago."

Allouche says Lily helps more than just the residents.

"At the end of shifts, I've witnessed some staff picking her up and just talking to her because they've had a difficult day."

Research on Lily and her impact at the facility will be shared with University of Lethbridge researchers in the fall.