EDMONTON -- If you ask St. Albert resident Debbie Menzel how many Christmas decorations fill her home—covering shelves and tables and walls—she’ll say she has no idea.

“Twenty-nine years worth? Sixty years worth?” she asks.

One of her friends estimates there are more than 5,000. There are globes, Santas, sets of lights, ornaments, magnets, and Christmastized house accessories like toilet paper and soap dispensers.

Her teenage granddaughter says the collection has only grown since her childhood.

“I remember there being space on the coffee table still,” Emma Menzel-Ayles told CTV News Edmonton.

According to Menzel, the collection started simply enough: she was given her first decoration as a baby, and her stepdad had a great love for Christmas. Over the years, her dayhome clients, friends, and family would gift her more.

“I know I have over 150 totes. I’ve got over 100 boxes. We have added additions onto our house to accommodate all of the stuff,” she said.

“And I might say this last year, at my daughter’s. I stored some stuff at my daughter, Cara’s.”

Every September, Menzel begins the three-week process of pulling the totes and boxes out from crawl spaces and storage, unpacking them throughout the home.

The festive decors remains up until January.

“I’d leave it up all year if my husband was up for it—but he’s not,” Menzel laughed.

“It makes me happy—that’s why I do it, right? But it makes a lot of other people happy that come here.”

Friend and dayhome client Sharyl Rains called the house magical during the holiday season.

“When you actually see what goes on—especially all the sounds. You hear all the motors running. You have to be here because you smell the candles burning. And it just makes it feel even more Christmassy.”

Her granddaughter added, "She's captured Christmas in her house."

Menzel said she likes inspiring others to decorate their own homes, but that her own motivation is quite pure.

“I like how people are at Christmastime. The better comes out at Christmas.”