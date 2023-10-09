'She's in a coma': Ukrainian teen being treated for cancer at Edmonton hospital

A girl who came to Edmonton to escape the fighting in Ukraine is fighting a battle of her own.

Thirteen-year-old Anna has medulloblastoma, a form of brain cancer.

She was receiving treatment in Ukraine and Poland before the war broke out.

Anna and her mother, also named Anna, have volunteered at the Free Store for Ukrainian Newcomers for the last year.

Yulila Shabanova remembers meeting the duo there.

"She came to free store as a volunteer. And always she took the lead. Anna always helped us to make the toy display," she told CTV News Edmonton.

"We were coworkers and friends, but now I feel the responsibility for Anna and her family. And I feel like it's my family."

It's a sentiment echoed by Janice Krissa.

"Her daughter, Anna was always at the free store with her. In fact, so much when when she had her first surgery in the spring, one of the first thing she said when she woke up was 'I have to get better so I can go back to the free store,'" Krissa said.

"I think it really speaks to the community that we built here. And Anna has just been such an amazing part."

Krissa says Anna's health recently took a turn for the worse.

"Her condition really deteriorated. She is in a coma right now and unfortunately the doctors have not shared good news with her family."

To help the family, Ukraine's Kitchen, a Ukrainian catering business and restaurant co-founded by Krissa and operated entirely by Ukrainian newcomers is running a fundraiser for the family.

"We want to do everything we can to support her. We're with her and we’ll find a way to make it a little bit less heavy," said Krissa.

Anna's brother, a chef from Ukraine, is selling traditional cheesecakes, with all money from sales going to the family.

Workers from the free store and Ukraine's Kitchen are also taking turns to visit Anna and her family in the hospital.

"They have left family in Ukraine and come here. So within the free store and Ukraine's Kitchen, we've built community and we've also built these family bonds."

It's a family Sabanova hopes other Edmontonains will join and support.

"When you support little Anna you became part of big family. And the bigger the family, the better for everyone."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jessica Robb