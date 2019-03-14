One of the teenage girls hit by a school bus in west Edmonton is still in hospital recovering from a number of serious injuries.

Devony Kasawski and her friend Jessica, both students at Bessie Nichols School, were struck by a school bus as they attempted to cross Hemingway Road at 206 Street at approximately 4 p.m. last Friday. Charges were pending against the driver the day of the crash.

Devony shattered her hip, fractured her skull, broke her jaw and bruised her lung.

“There’s times when she’s totally with it and OK, but most of the time she’s pretty confused. She’s in a lot of pain,” her aunt, Julie Lawrence, told CTV News at the Stollery Children’s Hospital.

Doctors, who Lawrence said are “shocked” Devony survived, said it could take up to a year to know the extent of her brain injuries.

“Most of the time she knows she’s in the hospital. She knows she was hit by a bus,” Lawrence said. “There’s a lot of questions like, ‘Why was I hit by a bus? Why did this happen to me?’ She’s pretty angry because she’s in a lot of pain.”

Jessica has been released from hospital.

‘Something has to be done’

Devony’s mother, Trisha Kasawski, wrote to Mayor Don Iveson and urged him to reduce the speed limit from 50 km/h to 30 km/h in the nearly one-kilometre stretch between Bessie Nichols and Sister Annata Brockman, and to install marked crosswalks.

Days before the two 13-year-old girls were struck by the school bus, a 12-year-old boy was hit by an SUV on the same road.

“It is imperative to implement these changes before another child is hit and more lives are permanently changed,” Devony’s mother wrote on Facebook. “Let’s show my daughter that her pain isn’t wasted. Let’s prove to Devony that we can make our neighbourhoods safer.”

Iveson said he had not seen the letter, which Lawrence said was emailed to the city, as of Thursday afternoon.

“There are a lot of different perspectives on that,” he said. “We’ll be talking about it at Community Services Committee next week.”

A City of Edmonton spokesperson told CTV News the concerns are being taken seriously and promised a follow up.

With files from CTV Edmonton’s Sarah Plowman