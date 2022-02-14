'She's very excited': Edmonton-area athlete takes home bronze medal in women's monobob

Christine de Bruin earned a bronze medal while competing in women's monobob in Beijing on Monday.

De Bruin finished with a time of 4:21.03 after completing the 1,615-metre, 16-turn track at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre.

Born in Edmonton and raised in the Stony Plain area, de Bruin started as a track athlete with the St. Albert Track and Field Club.

"(Track and field) was always something she was interested in," Bushie told CTV News Edmonton in an interview.

In junior and senior high school, Bushie said his daughter also played basketball and volleyball. While at the University of Alberta, Dd Bruin was a member of the 4 x 200-metre relay team and raced in the 60-metre and 300-metre sprints.

She made it to the Can-West Championships in her first year and scored two podiums, a bronze and silver medal.

In 2010, de Bruin decided to take a risk and switch her focus toward competing in bobsleigh events. Two years later, she made the national team.

Bushie said he visited her as she competed in world championship events in Germany a few years ago, noting how hard life on the road while competing on the sport's circuit is.

"We learned a little bit about what their life on the road is like," he said. "It's one thing to compete at that level. It's another one to live out of a suitcase for months on end."

She missed the 2014 Olympics after battling a lower back injury but competed in Pyeongchang four years later, earning a seventh-place finish in two-woman bobsleigh.

"We went to the Korea Olympics," Bushie said. "When we were in Korea, we planned to go to China."

Unfortunately, the pandemic struck and prevented Bushie and de Bruin's older brother from supporting her in person.

"We said, my wife and I, we can't go to China, so let's bring China here," Bushie said with a smile. "So we were eating Chinese food and drinking Chinese beer as we were watching here slide down and compete."

While she was ready to compete in monobob, Bushie told CTV News Edmonton that his daughter was not expecting to finish near the top of the timesheet.

"Even though she knew it was possible to medal in that discipline," Bushie said. "She never expected it.

"The track that they are competing on in China favours her style because it's a long drivers track. It's technical," Bushie said. "She's always having to drive her way to the victory.

"She's very excited," he said, adding that her focus has now turned to competing in the two-woman bobsleigh event this weekend.

"We are happy for her," Bushie said. "It's always exciting, especially anytime she wins."