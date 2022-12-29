Shelter-in-place issued in Grande Prairie
Mounties issueda shelter-in-place for a neighbourhood in Grande Prairie onThursday night.
Residents near 115B Street between Range Road 63 and Westpointe Drive are being asked to stay at home, and residents outside the area are being asked to stay away.
Mounties did not say why a shelter-in-place had been issued, but say a heavy police presence is in the area and public access is restricted.
Anyone in the area is being asked not to post photos of officers to social media until the incident is resolved.
This is a developing story and more details will be provided as they become available…
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Passengers have rights and they must be respected': Transport Ministry calls Sunwing flight situation 'unacceptable'
After storm conditions left thousands of passengers stranded in Mexico this week, the Ministry of Transportation says it will continue to 'monitor the situation,' calling the situation some have been in 'unacceptable.'
Man accused of killing OPP officer had been initially denied bail in other case
Court documents show the man accused of killing an Ontario Provincial Police officer had been initially denied bail, and was later granted it upon review, in a separate case months before the alleged shooting.
Competition Tribunal clears path for Rogers-Shaw merger
The Competition Tribunal has dismissed an application from Canada's competition watchdog seeking to block Rogers Communications Inc.'s proposed $26-billion purchase of Shaw Communications Inc., clearing a path for the deal to go through.
Canadian folk legend Ian Tyson has died at the age of 89, former wife says
Canadian folk legend Ian Tyson, best known for the hit single 'Four Strong Winds' as one half of Ian & Sylvia, has died at age 89.
Man who died after injuries in Montreal jail was illegally detained, ministry confirms
The 21-year-old Montreal man who died following an intervention by a correctional officer last Saturday should have been released from the Bordeaux jail the day before he was fatally injured. Quebec's public safety ministry confirmed that Nicous D'Andre Spring was illegally detained in the Montreal jail since he was supposed to be released on Dec. 23 following a bail hearing by video link from the facility.
Nick Cannon welcomes baby No. 12
Nick Cannon has expanded his family once again. 'The Masked Singer' host and the model had daughter Halo Marie Cannon, on Dec. 14, Scott revealed on Instagram Thursday.
One step closer to smart tech that could diagnose you at home, researchers announce
Smart technology that could help diagnose illnesses at your home may be within reach in a few years, according to Norwegian scientists who say they’ve hit an important landmark.
Trudeau and family vacation in Jamaica amid gang-related state of emergency
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is currently vacationing in Jamaica amid a state of emergency in the Caribbean nation, which was issued earlier this month due to a surge in gang violence.
Bedard ties Eberle's goal record as Canada thumps Austria at world juniors
Connor Bedard had two goals and four assists as Canada pounded Austria 11-0 for the host country's second straight blowout win at the world junior hockey championship. The 17-year-old phenom also tied Jordan Eberle for the national record with his 14th career goal at the men's under-20 event.
Calgary
-
Ian Tyson, Canadian folk and country legend, dead at 89
Family of the long-lauded singer-songwriter confirmed he died at home, at his ranch in southern Alberta, on Thursday.
-
Donation drive for Veterans Food Bank of Calgary wraps up in Kensington; need persists
There are many reasons why veterans might come to need some assistance, sometimes by way of food and sometimes by way of support.
-
Air Canada, WestJet, among most delayed North American airlines in 2022: Report
A new report from Cirium Aviation Analytics found that Canada's two largest airlines faced plenty of delays in 2022.
Saskatoon
-
Sunwing cancels all Sask. flights until Feb. 3
Sunwing has cancelled all operations in Saskatchewan, including flights from Saskatoon and Regina until Feb. 3.
-
'I don’t trust Sunwing': Some Sask. residents driving home amid flight cancellations
After a tumultuous week for Sunwing airline, including seemingly endless delays from Punta Cana and other tropical destinations, passengers say they've lost faith in the airline.
-
Saskatchewan First Act just another chapter in long fight over resource sharing: FSIN Chief
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Chief Bobby Cameron reiterated his commitment to fighting the Saskatchewan First Act in a year-end interview with CTV News.
Regina
-
Homeowner calls for safer barriers at intersection after impaired driver plows through multiple yards
A Regina woman is voicing her frustration with the dead-end of a street that backs onto her property after a car ended up in her neighbour’s backyard.
-
Sunwing cancels all Sask. flights until Feb. 3
Sunwing has cancelled all operations in Saskatchewan, including flights from Saskatoon and Regina until Feb. 3.
-
Sask. saw 13 new lottery winning millionaires in 2022
Thirteen Saskatchewan residents became millionaires in 2022 thanks to lottery wins, Sask Lotteries said in a news release.
Atlantic
-
'It was a different beast': P.E.I. premier weighs in on Fiona's impact, another year in office
As Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King looks back at the year, he agrees with many that post-tropical storm Fiona stands out as one of the most impactful incidents on the island in 2022.
-
Trucks, buses must have electronic logging devices to track driving hours by Jan. 1
Ottawa is requiring federally regulated commercial trucks and buses across the country to be equipped by Jan. 1 with devices to track driving hours.
-
Austrian World Junior coach Kirk Furey back home in Nova Scotia: 'A dream come true'
Kirk Furey boarded a plane at age 16 with the knowledge his hockey journey -- his dream -- would likely take him far from home.
Toronto
-
Ontario files appeal of court decision striking down Bill 124
The Ontario government has formally filed an appeal of a court decision that struck down Bill 124, a controversial bill that capped public sector salary increases to one per cent.
-
One of 8 teen girls charged in swarming death of Toronto man granted bail
One of eight teenage girls accused of second-degree murder in the death of a 59-year-old Toronto man has been granted bail.
-
Police procession to be held for fallen OPP officer Friday morning
A procession is scheduled Friday morning to escort the fallen Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer who was shot to death earlier this week.
Montreal
-
Man who died after injuries in Montreal jail was illegally detained, ministry confirms
The 21-year-old Montreal man who died following an intervention by a correctional officer last Saturday should have been released from the Bordeaux jail the day before he was fatally injured. Quebec's public safety ministry confirmed that Nicous D'Andre Spring was illegally detained in the Montreal jail since he was supposed to be released on Dec. 23 following a bail hearing by video link from the facility.
-
Barkov's quick hat trick lifts Panthers over Canadiens 7-2
Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov recorded a hat trick in the first period and helped his team snap a three-game losing streak with a 7-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.
-
From war in a wheelchair to walking and wishing a Happy New Year
Yaroslav Vakhitov, 15, fled Ukraine using a wheelchair while recovering from surgery. Thanks to the support of his host family and the Shriners Hospital in Montreal, he is now walking again and ready to ring in the New Year.
Ottawa
-
Stay home if you're sick New Year's Eve, Ottawa Public Health urges
Ottawa Public Health is urging people to cancel their New Year's Eve plans and stay home if they're sick this weekend, as respiratory viruses continue to circulate in the community.
-
California hockey team's lost luggage arrives in time for first game in Ottawa
The lost hockey equipment belonging to members of the Orange County Hockey Club arrived at the team's hotel in Ottawa Thursday morning, just hours before the team's first game at the Bell Capital Cap.
-
Eastern Ontario ski hills brace for winter heat wave, rain to end 2022
Environment Canada says above average temperatures will settle across the region for the next two weeks after a warm front made its way up from the Gulf of Mexico.
Kitchener
-
'We just did this two years ago': OPP officer killed near Hagersville, Ont. brings up painful memories for community
Days after OPP Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala was fatally shot near Hagersville, Ont., the brother of another fallen police officer with ties to the small community says he's angry and sad Hagersville has to go through another tragedy.
-
OPP release new details about suspects charged in shooting death of officer
New details have been released about the two people charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala.
-
Kitchener mom says man in ski mask followed her, rammed her car
A Kitchener woman says she and her 13-year-old daughter were followed by a man wearing a ski mask, who at one point, rammed the back bumper of their car.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury-area police are seeing an increase in impaired drivers
Police services across the north have been conducting Festive RIDE campaigns since mid-November and since then police in Sudbury say the message to ‘drive sober’ just is not getting across to some drivers.
-
Northern Ontario's digital headlines 2022
As we close out 2022, we took a look at the top digital stories of the year at CTVNorthernOntario.CA.
-
Ontario files appeal of court decision striking down Bill 124
The Ontario government has formally filed an appeal of a court decision that struck down Bill 124, a controversial bill that capped public sector salary increases to one per cent.
Winnipeg
-
'It's getting scary': Kenora woman attacked in store wants action to curb violence
A Kenora store owner is left shaken after being attacked in her own shop by a stranger. She's calling for immediate action to address the root causes of violence.
-
Man attacked with machete on Winnipeg bus
An 18-year-old male is facing charges following a fight on a Winnipeg Transit bus where he allegedly used a machete.
-
'We need to start healing': Family issues plea for information eight years following fatal crash
The family of a hit-and-run victim, along with Winnipeg Police, are renewing their call for information from the public to help solve the case eight years later.
Vancouver
-
Teachers, parents pressure B.C. to reinstate mask mandate days before schools reopen
Days before students return to school, some teachers and parents are calling for tighter COVID-19 protocols in classrooms.
-
Music community mourning death of beloved Vancouver rock critic
Vancouver's live music community is in mourning following the death of longtime The Province rock critic Tom Harrison.
-
Burst pipes flood Vancouver elementary school, forcing months-long closure
An elementary school in South Vancouver will be closed for months after burst pipes flooded the building over the winter break.
Vancouver Island
-
Hazmat crews, police called to downtown Victoria
First responders shut down a street in downtown Victoria and donned full hazmat gear on Thursday afternoon, though police say there's no risk to the general public.
-
'Better safety and faster transit': New bus lanes open on Pat Bay Highway
New bus queue "jump lanes" have opened along the Patricia Bay Highway in Central Saanich, promising faster and more efficient transit services along the Saanich Peninsula, according to the province.
-
Canucks captain gives B.C. boy hockey stick, but stick gets lost on flight home
A B.C. boy is hoping to be reunited with a prized gift after he received a hockey stick from Canucks captain Bo Horvat, only to have the stick get lost in transit when he flew home.