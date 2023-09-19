Edmonton

    • Shelter-in-place issued on O'Chiese First Nation as police search for armed man

    A shelter-in-place was issued for the O'Chiese First Nation early Tuesday as RCMP sought an armed man who "fired shots on police."

    Rocky Mountain House RCMP issued the shelter-in-place after 3 a.m. as officers searched for the man in a rural area southwest of Edmonton.

    The suspect is believed to be 24-year-old Shaeden Muskeg, RCMP said.

    He's described as 5'9" and 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

    Residents were asked to shelter in place, secure doors and windows and to not pick people up on the road.

