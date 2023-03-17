Shelter in place order ends for Smoky Lake after report of male with a weapon
A shelter in place order for Smoky Lake has been lifted.
On Friday morning, police urged residents in the area of H. A. Kostash School in Smoky Lake to stay in their homes and go to their basements if possible after receiving a report of a male with a weapon in the area.
The school was also placed on lockdown. Police told parents not to go to the school.
Around 11 a.m. police advised the incident was not criminal in nature and the threat to the public was over.
They said no further information would be released.
Smoky Lake is about 115 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Teen who killed 2 Edmonton officers also shot Pizza Hut employee: sources
The 16-year-old boy who fatally shot two Edmonton police officers on Thursday is the same person who shot a Pizza Hut employee earlier this week, multiple sources have told CTV News Edmonton.
International court issues arrest warrant for Putin
The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant on Friday against Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of being responsible for war crimes committed in Ukraine.
Trudeau defends Johnston, accuses Conservatives of 'horrific' attacks on special rapporteur
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing the Conservatives of launching "horrific, partisan attacks" on former governor general David Johnston.
3 people stabbed to death in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood, 1 arrested
Three people were fatally stabbed in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood Friday morning, police confirmed. Montreal police say a suspect has been arrested following the incident.
RCMP's Michael Duheme named interim commissioner, replacing Lucki
The federal government has named Michael Duheme as the interim commissioner of the RCMP.
New COVID origins data point to raccoon dogs in China market
Genetic material collected at a Chinese market near where the first human cases of COVID-19 were identified show raccoon dog DNA comingled with the virus, suggesting the pandemic may have originated from animals, not a lab, international experts say.
Mexican president says lack of hugs caused U.S. fentanyl crisis
Mexico's president said Friday that U.S. families were to blame for the fentanyl overdose crisis because they don't hug their kids enough.
RBC expects 'mild' recession in Canada in middle of 2023
Royal Bank of Canada economists are expecting a recession in the Canadian economy during the second and third quarters of the year, according to a report on Canada’s economic outlook that came out this week.
2 Edmonton police officers killed; 16-year-old suspect dead and mother hospitalized
Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a domestic dispute call early Thursday morning.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Teen who killed 2 Edmonton officers also shot Pizza Hut employee: sources
The 16-year-old boy who fatally shot two Edmonton police officers on Thursday is the same person who shot a Pizza Hut employee earlier this week, multiple sources have told CTV News Edmonton.
-
Alberta premier expresses 'deepest sympathies' following deaths of Edmonton constables
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has again offered her condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of two Edmonton police officers killed in the line of duty.
-
2 arrested, third sought after nearly $100K swiped in Calgary distraction thefts
The Calgary Police Service confirms two men have been arrested and a warrant has been issued for a third suspect in connection with a recent string of distraction thefts.
Saskatoon
-
'We aren’t nearly as competitive as Newfoundland': How the Sask. $200K doctor incentive compares
Hours after Saskatchewan announced it would give doctors a financial bonus for working in rural areas, Newfoundland upped the ante.
-
Saskatoon woman waited more than an hour for ambulance during suspected heart attack
A retired nurse in Saskatoon says she waited for more than an hour for paramedics to arrive while experiencing heart attack symptoms.
-
A Saskatoon tech firm moved to a four day work week a year ago. Here's how it's going.
A Saskatoon tech firm is boasting about the benefits of a four-day work week, with plans to never return to a traditional five-day schedule.
Regina
-
Regina's Michaels craft store celebrates reopening following fire
The Michaels craft store in east Regina celebrated a grand reopening Friday morning after being closed since last November following a fire.
-
'We aren’t nearly as competitive as Newfoundland': How the Sask. $200K doctor incentive compares
Hours after Saskatchewan announced it would give doctors a financial bonus for working in rural areas, Newfoundland upped the ante.
-
$2.96M in federal funding provided to help reduce gun crime, gang violence in Regina
Regina is receiving $2.96 million from the federal government’s Building Safer Communities Fund (BSCF) to help end gun crime and gang violence in the city.
Atlantic
-
Lobster giant partially owned by Indigenous bands delivering higher sales and profits
A seafood giant that is half-owned by a coalition of East Coast First Nations is reporting a leap in annual sales, as 2022 revenues rose by $71.6 million compared to the year before.
-
Woman drives away from phony police stop in Halifax; investigation underway: HRP
Police are investigating after a woman was pulled over on a Halifax highway by what she thought was a fake police car.
-
Sixth person arrested in connection with 2022 murder of Saint John man
The Saint John Police Force says a man wanted on an outstanding warrant in connection with the murder of 39-year-old Justin David Breau, who was stabbed to death in Saint John, N.B., last summer, has been arrested.
Toronto
-
Woman shocked when she sees a lion while walking her dog in Ontario
A woman who visited Ontario last week said she was walking her dog at night when she came face-to-face with a lion through a chain-link fence — an encounter animal advocates pin on the lack of exotic animal legislation governing roadside zoos in the province.
-
Judge dismisses Dellen Millard's appeal in father's murder
Ontario's highest court dismissed multiple murderer Dellen Millard's conviction appeal for his father's murder Friday.
-
Brampton, Ont. woman charged with kidnapping in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction investigation
Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged a Brampton woman with kidnapping in connection with the Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction investigation.
Montreal
-
3 people stabbed to death in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood, 1 arrested
Three people were fatally stabbed in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood Friday morning, police confirmed. Montreal police say a suspect has been arrested following the incident.
-
Deaf Montrealer deplores depleted budget for interpreters for medical appointments
Some deaf Montrealers are now having to go to medical appointments without professional sign language interpreters because the budget for English interpreters has ran out.
-
Pornhub owner MindGeek sold to Ottawa private equity firm
MindGeek, the Montreal-based parent company of Pornhub, has been acquired by a private equity firm. Ethical Capital Partners (ECP), an Ottawa-based firm, announced Thursday it is taking over the company, which has faced criticism in recent years for allegedly hosting illegal content, including child sexual abuse material, on the world's largest porn site.
Ottawa
-
Internal documents show what RCMP considered 'lessons learned' from 'Freedom Convoy'
After policing the 'Freedom Convoy,' the RCMP came away with lessons learned, newly released documents show -- including the need to better prepare for the potential targeting of emergency phone lines.
-
3 people stabbed to death in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood, 1 arrested
Three people were fatally stabbed in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood Friday morning, police confirmed. Montreal police say a suspect has been arrested following the incident.
-
Teen driver clocked at 180 km/h on Hwy. 417
A teenager is facing a stunt driving charge after being clocked going 180 km/h on Highway 417 overnight.
Kitchener
-
Thousands of St. Patrick's Day partiers spill into the street in Waterloo
A street party has started on Marshall Street in Waterloo.
-
Bail hearing for woman accused of defrauding, harassing Ont. doulas adjourned to Tuesday
Brantford police say they know of at least 10 doulas from across southern Ontario, including Hamilton, London, Cornwall, Stratford and Sarnia, who have come forward as alleged victims.
-
Another crash involving WRPS vehicles this week: police
Waterloo regional police is reporting another crash involving Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) vehicles.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. woman wins fight to have OHIP pay for surgery to remove excess skin
A review board has ruled that Ontario’s health system should pay for surgery to remove a ring of excess fat and skin a northern Ontario woman was left with following weight loss surgery.
-
International court issues arrest warrant for Putin
The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant on Friday against Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of being responsible for war crimes committed in Ukraine.
-
One sent to hospital following a disturbance on Elgin Street in Greater Sudbury
A disturbance that sent one man to hospital early Friday afternoon closed part of Sudbury’s downtown core for over an hour while police were investigating.
Winnipeg
-
Report says school resource officer program makes students, parents feel 'unsafe and targeted'
A school division in Winnipeg that ended a program bringing police officers into schools has released a report which says the program makes students and parents feel targeted and unsafe.
-
Manitoba town seeing population boom brought on by the pandemic
A Manitoba town south of Winnipeg is experiencing a boom in its population and is trying to keep up with its recent popularity.
-
'Couldn't be more proud': Manitoba boy drawing Jets pictures to help friend with medical condition
A Manitoba boy is drawing and selling pictures to help a schoolmate in need of medical procedures.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver hotel apologizes after staff denied Indigenous guest washroom access
A Vancouver hotel has apologized to the BC Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres after staff at the Hyatt Regency blocked an Indigenous guest’s access to a bathroom, causing him to lose control of his bladder in public.
-
Teen suspect sought after stabbing at New Westminster park: police
Police are searching for a suspect after an altercation between youth led to a stabbing at a New Westminster park earlier this week.
-
Surrey man charged in fatal Chinatown stabbing: Vancouver police
A 30-year-old man from Surrey has been charged in the murder of Nikolai Sugak in Vancouver’s Chinatown last month.
Vancouver Island
-
Needle attached to toy bow and arrow leads to arrest in Nanaimo: RCMP
The Nanaimo RCMP say a man has been arrested after he reportedly threatened people with what appeared to be a toy bow loaded with an arrow that had a needle affixed to it.
-
BC Ferries cancels some Vancouver Island sailings due to staff shortages
BC Ferries is warning of cancellations along two of its smaller routes on Friday morning due to staff shortages.
-
National kettlebell competition coming to Langford
Kettlebell athletes from across the country and the U.S. will be coming to Langford next month to compete in the Canadian Kettlebell Sport Nationals.