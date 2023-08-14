Shelter-in-place order in Mill Woods lifted, 2 in custody: police
Police say this man was seen with a gun in a Mill Woods neighbourhood on Aug. 14, 2023. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service)
A shelter-in-place order for a Mill Woods neighbourhood is over.
Police issued the order around 4 p.m. on Monday for residents in the area of 48 Street and 28 Avenue because of a man in the area with a gun.
The Edmonton Police Service described the man as being on a bicycle, wearing a green hoodie, hat and sunglasses, and carrying a duffle bag, and say a witness reported seeing him with a long gun.
Shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday, an EPS spokeswoman said two people had been taken into custody, including the suspect, and two guns had been seized.
No further information has been released.