Shelter in place order lifted in Cadotte Lake

Ashelter in place order has been lifted near Cadotte Lake.

After reports of a potentially armed man in the area of Cadotte Lake, RCMP advised residents to shelter in place.

Peace River RCMP said that a man wanted for murder was reported to be near Cadotte Lake.

"It is alleged that he is armed and may be travelling on a stolen quad," added police in a news release. "Please stay inside your homes."

RCMP said the man is still believed to be in the area, and warn the community to remain cautious.

Updates can be found on the Alberta RCMP Facebook and Twitter feeds.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact RCMP by phone at 780-624-6677 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Cadotte Lake is around 377 km northwest of Edmonton.