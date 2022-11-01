Shelter-in-place order lifted in Fort McMurray neighbourhood

A Fort McMurray shelter-in-place order has been lifted.

Around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, RCMP issued a statement saying officers were investigating after receiving a weapons complaint in the area of Grenfell Crescent, in the southeast part of the city.

A shelter-in-place order was issued, and RCMP asked people in the area to refrain from posting photos or videos on social media.

Around 8:44 p.m., RCMP lifted the order after a Fort McMurray man was taken into custody.

A heavy police presence would remain in the area as officers continue to investigate, RCMP said.