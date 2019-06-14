Shelters across Alberta are highlighting the importance of caring for seniors fleeing abuse ahead of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

To mark the day, the Alberta Council of Women’s Shelters released a snapshot of shelters across the province serving seniors facing abuse.

In 2017-18 shelters across the province helped 574 people over the age of 55 into emergency and residential programs.

The programs also worked in sync with community outreach programs that accommodated more than 100 people over the age of 55.

There are multiple shelters in Alberta that support seniors facing abuse, including the Sage Seniors Safe House in Edmonton.

“A vulnerable senior is most often abused by someone they trust. This could be an adult child, another relative or caregiver,” Michele Markham, Manager of Sage Safe House said in a statement.

In total nearly 700 people over the age of 55 that faced abuse received help by shelters throughout Alberta in 2017-18.

Shelters provide a variety of services for seniors, including mental health care, social workers and health care.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is June 15.