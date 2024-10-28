'Shelves have been very bare': Edmonton’s Food Bank struggling to keep up with demand

The number of Edmontonians using the food bank to put meals on the table has rapidly increased in the last 10 years.

Edmonton’s Food Bank says the number of people it serves has gone up 300 per cent.

“It's been a real challenge for us keeping it with the number of requests we were getting, as well as keeping them and maintaining food supplies to do the work we're doing,” said Marjorie Benz, the food bank's executive director.

The latest data revealed on Monday comes from HungerCount 2024 – overall, it found in March 2024, there were over two-million visits to food banks in Canada, the highest number in history.

The study says rapid inflation, housing costs and insufficient social support are driving new levels of poverty and food insecurity.

Benz says at various points throughout the year, the food bank was serving 34,000 people in a month in 2023. This year, it’s risen to 43,000.

Twenty-eight years ago, the food bank was feeding 19,500 people on average monthly.

The report is calling on governments to introduce measures that include rent assistance and a monthly payment to low-income groups to help off-set rent and food costs.

“By the time they pay their rent, there isn’t enough money left in their budget to pay for food,” Benz said.

She says the organization doesn’t get government funding and relies on the community for donations, money or time.

“There have been points when you came into the food bank and our shelves have been very bare,” Benz said. In 2023, the food bank downsized their food hampers in order to meet the needs of their clients.

Overall, visits to Alberta food banks went down less than one per cent last year and 607,033 meals and snacks were served, according to Food Banks Canada.

Edmonton’s Food Bank is looking towards the upcoming holiday season to help set the stage for next year.

With files from The Canadian Press and CTV Edmonton's Amanda Anderson