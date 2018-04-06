

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





The Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) Unit has taken legal action against a problem property in north Edmonton.

On March 16, SCAN investigators obtained a Community Safety Order in Court of Queen’s Bench giving Alberta Sheriffs the authority to limit tenancy of a residence at 11119 94 Street and impose strict monitoring until 2023.

The north Edmonton residence was first investigated in response to a complaint about drug activity in 2014. Investigators then issued a warning letter to the landlord in July 2015. The landlord evicted tenants following the warning and the action succeeded in temporarily stopping the drug activity.

In 2017, SCAN opened a new investigation in response to renewed drug activity and a serious escalation in crime. During a one-week period in September 2017, two drug-related homicides took place on the premises and earlier that year, a woman died of a fatal overdose inside the house.

This week another court order was attained placing the property owner under strict conditions for five years which include:

Landlord inspections every second day ensuring that it complies with all fire, health and bylaw rules and

The owner can no longer operate the property as a rooming house and is limited to renting out three suites.

The order is aimed at preventing the return of drug activity responsible for endangering other members of the community, while allowing law-abiding residents of the house to remain in their homes.

This is the second time in a week that SCAN has taken action on a problem house in the city.