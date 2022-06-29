Sherman determined to be UCP leader even though his membership waiver was rejected

Former Alberta Liberal Leader Raj Sherman drove up to the podium in a red pickup wrapped in blue graphics Wednesday where he announced his desire to lead the UCP.

"I'm back to give back…It is time that we put power back into the hands of the people," he told reporters in Edmonton.

But Sherman's campaign has a major problem already.

The former PC MLA has only held a United Conservative Party membership since May when he donated $1,000. The rules of the race state candidates must have been members since at least January.

Sherman applied for a waiver from the UCP, but it was denied.

"I recognize that I have to do more work to earn the respect and trust of the executive that make the decision on who runs and doesn't run. And I intend to do the work required to get into the leadership race," he explained.

First elected as a Progressive Conservative MLA, Sherman was kicked out of that party in 2010 for speaking out about the state of healthcare.

Sherman became Liberal leader in 2011 and was re-elected in Edmonton-Meadowlark in 2012. He resigned as the Liberal leader in 2015. He has also donated $4,000 to the Alberta Party in 2021.

While he was Liberal leader, Sherman said he was the "outsider conservative." He also stated that he is a "Paul Martin and Laurence Decore Liberal."

Healthcare concerns now are the main reason Sherman wants back into politics, he said.

"ER wait times are dangerously long and everyday we lose more Albertans to a drug poisoning crisis. This is simply unacceptable," Sherman said.

Leela Aheer, Jon Horsman, Brian Jean, Todd Loewen, Bill Rock, Rajan Sawhney, Rebecca Schulz, Danielle Smith and Travis Toews have also registered with Elections Alberta to run.

The UCP will not approve or disqualify any candidates until after the application deadline on July 20.