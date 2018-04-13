The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA) has suspended Dr. Vincenzo Visconti’s medical licence indefinitely as a result of “a variety of ongoing concerns with his practice.”

CPSA Registrar Dr. Scott McLeod said the organization cannot release what the concerns are before a tribunal gets a chance to hear the evidence at a formal disciplinary hearing, but reassured the public there is “no acute risk, but poor performance.”

In a rare move, the CPSA has suspended Dr. Visconti’s permit before the hearing.

“If the physician has not necessarily demonstrated an ability to remediate or improve, and we feel the continued practice is below what would be a standard…then we would have to restrict or suspend the practice,” Dr. McLeod explained.

This is not the first time Dr. Visconti’s licence has been suspended.

In 2012, his permit was suspended for 30 days after he was found guilty of making false billing claims and not giving proper medical care to some patients with respiratory problems.

Some of the same issues have continued “on and off” since 2012, Dr. McLeod explained.

Dr. Visconti’s Sherwood Park business will close on Friday, April 27, allowing him to see his patients and help them transition to other physicians during the two weeks.

The Sherwood Park doctor has been ordered to inform his patients about his practice’s closure. His ability to prescribe medication will be limited and he is not allowed to recommend new treatment.

His office hours will be reduced to 1 to 6 p.m.

CPSA explained it is able to suspend his licence, in part because a number of doctors have stepped up to take in the patients.

“It’s my belief that it is in the best interest of Dr. Visconti’s patients at this point to be transitioned to the care of other providers,” Dr. McLeod said.

Patients with questions about the closure are asked to contact Health Link at 811.

Dr. Visconti is also charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000, but CPSA said his court case is not connected to his licence suspension.

A date has not been set for his disciplinary hearing.