

Matthew Black, CTV News Edmonton





Drivers through a busy area of Sherwood Park are being told to expect delays as road constructions gets underway at Baseline Road and Broadmoor Boulevard.

Crews will be replacing the road base with concrete and applying a new asphalt overlay at the intersection. Works began early Friday and will continue around the clock through Aug. 4.

Strathcona County is telling motorists to expect delays due to lane closures and turning restrictions. It also warns that some detours may be required.