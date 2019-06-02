A treasure hunt in Edmonton ended in less than 24 hours when a Sherwood Park family found the prize Saturday evening.

Gold Hunt, the competition organizer, said the hidden $100,000 in gold and silver was found at 8:52 p.m.

The hunt started at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, when maps and clues could be purchased from the Gold Hunt website. It stopped selling maps to the Edmonton treasure when it was found.

The competition is still running in Calgary and Vancouver.

“Edmonton has proved its wit,” Gold Hunt told the other cities. “Now it’s your turn.”

The location of the prize in Edmonton will not be revealed until the gold in the other cities has been found.

It has been confirmed that the Edmonton treasure was found @ 8:52PM by a family from Sherwood Park.������



Tomorrow, during daylight, we will be posting video and media releases to congratulate our Edmonton winners. All sales of Edmonton maps have now been discontinued. — GoldHunt (@GoldHuntCA) June 2, 2019