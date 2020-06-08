EDMONTON -- A Superstore employee in Sherwood Park recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Loblaw confirmed on Monday the person worked at its store at 410 Baseline Road.

"We are reaching out to the local public health team and have taken a number of steps to minimize risk, including increased sanitization protocols and enforcing social distancing practices in the store," a statement reads.

"The store also arranged for additional cleaning and has since reopened."

The company told CTV News Edmonton employees who worked with the ill individual are also at home in self-isolation.

According to a copy of an email sent to customers, posted to Reddit, the worker had not been back at work since June 5.

Government data suggests the Edmonton Zone has counted 594 cases since March, or about four per cent of what has been seen across Alberta.

The province recently dropped testing criteria to open it up to all members of the public.