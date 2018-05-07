Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Sherwood Park intersection closed after semi struck light standard
Published Monday, May 7, 2018 9:23AM MDT
Drivers in Sherwood Park were asked to avoid an intersection Monday morning, after a semi struck a light standard.
Strathcona County RCMP and emergency crews were called to the intersection of Sherwood Drive and Lakeland Drive just before 8 a.m.
A semi-tractor trailer was headed north on Sherwood Drive when it struck the light standard.
RCMP said the intersection was closed – and traffic was expected to be delayed for several hours.
Police asked drivers to avoid the area.
More to come...