Drivers in Sherwood Park were asked to avoid an intersection Monday morning, after a semi struck a light standard.

Strathcona County RCMP and emergency crews were called to the intersection of Sherwood Drive and Lakeland Drive just before 8 a.m.

A semi-tractor trailer was headed north on Sherwood Drive when it struck the light standard.

RCMP said the intersection was closed – and traffic was expected to be delayed for several hours.

Police asked drivers to avoid the area.

More to come...