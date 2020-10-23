Advertisement
Sherwood Park man charged with child pornography, sexual assault against minor
RCMP (File - Sean Amato/CTV News)
EDMONTON -- A Sherwood Park man is facing child pornography and sexual assault charges in two separate investigations, RCMP said.
After a child pornography complaint in late September, RCMP conducted a search warrant in a northeast Sherwood Park home on Oct. 15 and found:
- Electronics containing child pornography;
- A handgun; and
- Drug paraphernalia, cocaine and meth.
The RCMP also found a female youth, and “although there was no evidence she was there against her will she was subsequently placed in the care of her family.”
Shaun Aspden-Burdan, 33, was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of careless use of a firearm, possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a restricted firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.
He was also charged with sexual assault on a youth in connection to another investigation, police said.
Aspden-Burdan was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 18.