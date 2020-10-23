EDMONTON -- A Sherwood Park man is facing child pornography and sexual assault charges in two separate investigations, RCMP said.

After a child pornography complaint in late September, RCMP conducted a search warrant in a northeast Sherwood Park home on Oct. 15 and found:

Electronics containing child pornography;

A handgun; and

Drug paraphernalia, cocaine and meth.

The RCMP also found a female youth, and “although there was no evidence she was there against her will she was subsequently placed in the care of her family.”

Shaun Aspden-Burdan, 33, was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of careless use of a firearm, possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a restricted firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

He was also charged with sexual assault on a youth in connection to another investigation, police said.

Aspden-Burdan was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 18.