Sherwood Park man dead after Highway 21 collision

A 30-year-old Sherwood Park man is dead after a collision Thursday along Highway 21.

Camrose RCMP say the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. yesterday along the highway near Range Road 221.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that a pick-up truck entered into the driving lane of oncoming traffic, hitting another pick-up truck,” reads a RCMP news release.

The 30-year-old driver was declared dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Mounties say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the collision.