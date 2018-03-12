Strathcona County RCMP said a man in his 20s has been charged with child pornography-related offences following a months-long investigation.

RCMP said the investigation started in late August, 2017 when the RCMP National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children provided details on a Canadian individual using social media to upload and distribute child pornography.

Police, and investigators from ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit executed a search warrant at a home in Sherwood Park on March 6.

Aljon Pasuquin, 21, was arrested and charged with possessing and distributing child pornography.

Investigators seized a number of computers and electronic devices at the time; they will be examined to collect any additional evidence.

Pasuquin was released on a recognizance, he’s scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, March 13.