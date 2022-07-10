Sherwood Park NFL star hosts free football camp to give back to next generation of talent

Hundreds of kids got to practice their skills and learn more about football with local star Chuba Hubbard.

This weekend, the free camp for local youth at Foote Field was an opportunity to learn from the Carolina Panthers running back and other National Football League, Canadian Football League, college and high school players and coaches.

"It's a great event," Chuba said. "To be here and be able to do this is amazing."

Elks running back James Wilder Jr., Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill, and Devin Harper, Dallas Cowboys linebacker, were some of the players who appeared at the camp.

"When do you get NFL guys, CFL guys, and guys in college out here on the same field at one time," Chuba told CTV News.

The Sherwood Park native played for Bev Facey Community High School, then college football at Oklahoma State University. In 2020, he earned the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian playing NCAA football.

He was selected by the Panthers 126th overall in the 2021 NFL draft and made his league debut in September that year.

For Chuba, the camp was an opportunity to give back and help the next generation of aspiring players.

"Nowadays, there are so many negative things going on around the world," he said. I've been lucky and fortunate enough to surround myself around great guys and great teammates."

"I knew when I was young that if this opportunity came around, I would've been right there," Chuba added. "I would only dream of an opportunity like this."

Adaeze Hubbard, Chuba's sister, helped organize the event and was overwhelmed by the response.

"Growing up we didn't have a lot," she said. "We had to make do with what we had.

"Chuba knows, we know what it's like growing up and not being able to necessarily do certain things. And even being in Edmonton, the opportunities here aren't the same as in other parts of Canada."

"This is an opportunity to come out," Adaeze added, "just to make themselves great and set themselves up for success in the future."

Autograph frenzy for NFL’ers Chuba Hubbard @Hubbard_RMN @Panthers Justice Hill @Ravens and Devin Harper @dallascowboys after youth camp today! Great to see all the time these guys have for the local kids. #yeg #nfl #chubahubbard pic.twitter.com/v4Q8E0VTXr — Dave Mitchell (@DMitchellCTV) July 10, 2022

Saturday evening focused on programming for youth aged five to 10, with 11 to 13 and 14 to 18-year-olds getting an opportunity to play Sunday morning and afternoon, respectively.

While there were many different types of drills, Chuba said the camp helped hone more than just core football skills.

"I didn't really want this to be about, 'if you want to be in the NFL do this, do that.' Just have fun. You can achieve whatever you want," he said. "If you want to be in the NFL, you can do that. You want to be in the CFL; you can do that.

"The main purpose of today is to have fun, be around a lot of good people and just enjoy football."