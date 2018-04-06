

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





A Sherwood Park woman has been charged with running a marijuana dispensary out of her home.

49-year-old Lorraine Julianna Jean has been charged with two counts of trafficking and five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

On Friday, March 23 Strathcona County RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence in the northeast area of Sherwood Park after receiving a trafficking complaint in early March.

During the search of her vehicle and home Police found several items including:

1,800 grams of suspected cannabis marijuana

54 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms

190 grams of suspected cannabis resin

1,110 of suspected THC capsules

61 grams of suspected cannabis shatter and

477 vials of suspected cannabis oil

Police also seized thousands of marihuana edibles including; candies, chocolate bars, tea, caramels and butter.

Jean was released on a recognizance and is scheduled to appear in Sherwood Park Provincial Court on Wednesday, April 11.