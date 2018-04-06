A Sherwood Park woman has been charged with running a marijuana dispensary out of her home.

49-year-old Lorraine Julianna Jean has been charged with two counts of trafficking and five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

On Friday, March 23 Strathcona County RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence in the northeast area of Sherwood Park after receiving a trafficking complaint in early March.

During the search of her vehicle and home Police found several items including:

  • 1,800 grams of suspected cannabis marijuana
  • 54 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms
  • 190 grams of suspected cannabis resin
  • 1,110 of suspected THC capsules
  • 61 grams of suspected cannabis shatter and
  • 477 vials of suspected cannabis oil

Police also seized thousands of marihuana edibles including; candies, chocolate bars, tea, caramels and butter.

Jean was released on a recognizance and is scheduled to appear in Sherwood Park Provincial Court on Wednesday, April 11.