Sherwood Park RCMP break up home marijuana dispensary
Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton
Published Friday, April 6, 2018 3:57PM MDT
A Sherwood Park woman has been charged with running a marijuana dispensary out of her home.
49-year-old Lorraine Julianna Jean has been charged with two counts of trafficking and five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.
On Friday, March 23 Strathcona County RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence in the northeast area of Sherwood Park after receiving a trafficking complaint in early March.
During the search of her vehicle and home Police found several items including:
- 1,800 grams of suspected cannabis marijuana
- 54 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms
- 190 grams of suspected cannabis resin
- 1,110 of suspected THC capsules
- 61 grams of suspected cannabis shatter and
- 477 vials of suspected cannabis oil
Police also seized thousands of marihuana edibles including; candies, chocolate bars, tea, caramels and butter.
Jean was released on a recognizance and is scheduled to appear in Sherwood Park Provincial Court on Wednesday, April 11.