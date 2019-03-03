A Sherwood Park realtor who didn’t show up at an open house on Saturday has been found safe in St. Albert.

The Edmonton’s RE/MAX Elite office asked the public Sunday to keep an eye out for agent Maya Day, who was due at a home in the Magrath neighbourhood in southwest Edmonton on Saturday.

Less than an hour after issuing a missing persons statement, Edmonton Police Service said the realtor was found safe.

An SUV matching the description and licence plate of Day’s vehicle was also found in St. Albert.

While police said it is out of character for Day to have been out of contact with friends and family for so long, there are no indications of foul play currently.