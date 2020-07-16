Advertisement
Sherwood Park recycling facility fire out 31 hours later
Published Thursday, July 16, 2020 4:55PM MDT
An industrial blaze at Genalta Recycling in Strathcona County was sending smoke across the Henday into Sherwood Park. Tuesday July 14, 2020 (CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- A fire at the Genalta Recycling complex in Strathcona County burned for 31 hours until it was finally extinguished on Thursday.
The county fire department says crews got the fire under control around 3 a.m., monitoring for flare-ups for another two hours.
No one was hurt.
Genalta has taken back over the scene.
According to officials, air quality tests are still being conducted.
The fire started Tuesday evening.