EDMONTON -- A fire at the Genalta Recycling complex in Strathcona County burned for 31 hours until it was finally extinguished on Thursday.

The county fire department says crews got the fire under control around 3 a.m., monitoring for flare-ups for another two hours.

No one was hurt.

Genalta has taken back over the scene.

According to officials, air quality tests are still being conducted.

The fire started Tuesday evening.