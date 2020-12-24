EDMONTON -- A handful of restaurants in Sherwood Park want to make sure everyone has something fresh and warm to eat this holiday.

Last year Gregg Mediterranean Restaurant started an initiative to feed the local community at Christmas.

"We offered 50 meals and we gave out 60 meals, this year we're at over 100 meals, so it's so much more people that are asking for help, and we're so happy to do it and we're so happy we have so much help from other restaurants and businesses and people," said Tamara Badran, owner of Gregg Mediterranean Restaurant.

"We don't ask questions, we just want to help everyone we can," said Badran.

They've also been collecting toys, toiletries and canned goods to hand out to families as well. Families can pick up a meal and choose a gift, and Badran also supplies the wrapping paper.

"We have all the amazing sponsors that donated money so we can buy more food and feed more families," said Badran.

"It's been the toughest year ever so this is going to be great for so many people."

Badran says anyone in need of a meal can call the restaurant or contact her through the restaurant's Facebook page.

New Asian Village Sherwood Park, Kobachi, and Sherwood Park Swiss Chalet have also provided free meals to those in need.