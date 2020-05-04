EDMONTON -- A Sherwood Park road reopened Monday afternoon after a police investigation.

Mounties asked drivers to stay away from Highway 824 between Highway 14 and Wye Road at approximately 7:30 a.m.

Just after 1 p.m., Sherwood Park RCMP said a situation near Township Road 520 between Range Road 221 and Range Road 222 was over.

The road has reopened to drivers, but police are still on scene.

"There is no concern for the public in the area," RCMP said.