Sherwood Park school locked down during RCMP search for armed suspects

EDMONTON -

A high school east of Edmonton was placed in a precautionary lockdown Tuesday morning, as police searched the area for armed suspects in a stolen vehicle case.

RCMP said they received a report from Edmonton Police Service of a stolen vehicle with firearms inside that was being driven from Edmonton to Sherwood Park.

The vehicle was located by police but the suspects fled in it before ditching the vehicle on Essex Road near Amberley Way, police said.

An EPS tactical team assisted in a search of the vehicle, but no suspects or firearms were found.

Police believe the suspects left the area in another vehicle and their whereabouts were unknown.

Archbishop Jordan Catholic High School was locked down around 9 a.m., but that was lifted about an hour later.

RCMP said no suspect or vehicle descriptions were available but a dark Dodge Ram 3500 was seized from the area.