Sherwood Park school locked down during RCMP search for armed suspects

Sherwood Park RCMP seize a vehicle in the area of Essex Road and Amberley Way on Nov. 23, 2021 (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton). Sherwood Park RCMP seize a vehicle in the area of Essex Road and Amberley Way on Nov. 23, 2021 (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton).

Edmonton Top Stories