Sherwood Park Starbucks says yes to unionization

Employees at a local Starbucks voted to unionize, becoming the third location in the province to do so.

Employees at the Beaverbrook Starbucks, in Sherwood Park, Alta., have joined the United Steelworkers Union (USW) and are preparing to enter the collective bargaining process.

The USW is the largest private sector union in North America, representing various industries. They now represent all three unionized Starbucks locations in Alberta.

The decision by the 41 workers at Beaverbrook to join the USW is part of a growing movement in North America, and the lead organizer for the USW in Western Canada, Pedro Guerra, said over 300 Starbucks locations in the US have filed to unionize.

“The capacity of these young workers to organize was amazing,” said Guerra. “I think that young workers realize the union is the only way to protect themselves against the big corporation.”

Guerra said the pandemic showed many workers how vulnerable they were, adding that the first Starbucks in Canada to approach the USW did so after pandemic-related workplace safety concerns were brushed off by management in 2020.

That location didn’t end up voting yes, but other groups have since joined the USW, including two stores in Sherwood Park and one in Calgary. Guerra said five locations in Lethbridge have also voted, but the results won’t be known until Wednesday.

Guerra said that collective bargaining agreements negotiated by the union will help Starbucks employees secure better wages, protect them during workplace disputes and ensure they have fair access to opportunities within the company.

“They’re going to have solidarity, they’re going to have respect. And they’re going to be able to fight,” Guerra said.

“I think it’s a win-win for young workers that are working in Starbucks.”

The company has tried to dissuade employees, Guerra said, using tactics he said are in bad faith and prevents workers from making up their own minds. Sara Doran, Beaverbrook barista said she is hopeful that the upcoming negotiations will be positive.

“It’s been a really respectful process, and I really hope that through this collective bargaining journey, that it will remain respectful and professional,” said Doran.

Doran said in addition to bettering working conditions and wages, the decision was also motivated by a desire for empowerment.

“I think that unions across North America, they promote equality amongst individuals within the group. And I do believe that they help to foster leadership, responsibility, accountability and empowerment."

“It’s a really exciting time and it’s an honour to be a part of this movement. And I just hope that everyone's voice will be heard,” Doran added.