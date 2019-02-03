

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Sherwood Park will see a snow route parking ban take effect Tuesday.

Starting Feb. 5 at 7 a.m., a parking ban will begin for all collector roads marked with permanent snow route signs.

Residents may only park on the street after the snow has been cleared.

Vehicles that don’t abide by the ban will be towed and owners will be issued a $250 ticket, the city warned.

A full list of routes in Sherwood Park can be found online.