Sherwood Park woman organizes physically distanced flag hunt for families to celebrate Canada Day
Barb Henderson is organizing a physically distanced flag search for Canada Day. (CTV)
EDMONTON -- The pandemic may have canceled Canada Day festivities across the country, but a Sherwood Park woman has organized a safe event for families to get out and celebrate.
"This is interactive. This is socially distanced. This is for families to get out and enjoy our amazing hamlet of Sherwood Park," said Barb Henderson.
She's making posters for a Canada Day flag hunt that she hopes will also help support local businesses.
"The focus basically to get out, learn about new companies you might not have known about and it helps the community," Henderson said.
Flags will be posted in the windows of 20 businesses, the starting location is Arctic Chiller.
"At Arctic Chiller it will tell you the next location to go and that location will tell you the next location," she said.
The event is free and no sign up is required. Participants are encouraged keep track of how many plastic Canada flags there are at each location to enter a draw for prizes.