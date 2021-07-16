Advertisement
'Shock, disbelief, happiness': Edmonton man wins $1M lottery
Published Friday, July 16, 2021 10:29AM MDT
Shawn Loewen won $1 million in June. (LOTTO MAX)
EDMONTON -- An Edmonton man won a $1-million LOTTO MAX ticket in June.
"Shock, disbelief, happiness," Shawn Loewen said. "I wanted to laugh and cry at the same time."
Loewen said he's going to invest the majority of his winnings, share some money with his children and take a beach vacation.
He bought his ticket at the Burnewood Petro Canada.