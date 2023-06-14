'Shocking': Trees fall on homes as fast-moving storm slams summer village near Edmonton

There was a big mess in the summer village of Ma-Me-O Beach Wednesday morning, after a storm toppled and snapped trees and downed at least one power pole.

The community of about 150 people sits on the southern shore of Pigeon Lake, about 90 kilometers from the Alberta capital.

Jim Duggan was running around his yard Tuesday night trying to put cushions away, when suddenly there was a much bigger problem

“I saw the ground here on this tree just start to open up like a big black spider and I was just standing by that planter watching it fall," he told CTV News Edmonton.

"And as it was falling I heard the crack of this one and it came down. We couldn’t get into the door until I cut the top of it off. It is what it is.”

Duggan said two trees fell almost instantaneously and the worst of the storm lasted only a couple of minutes.

"It was just shocking how it went from raining a little bit and a little bit more, to a downpour and hail and huge winds and it was over in, I would say, two minutes…It did a number," Duggan said, wondering if it was a microburst.

A public works staffer in the community said he believes the damage may have been caused by a small tornado, but Environment Canada was unable to confirm that.

A fallen tree in the summer village of Ma-Me-O Beach, Alta. on June 14, 2023. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)

"It started at like 6 p.m. last night and there was two trees blocking the main road that we cut down and moved out of the way, hauled them to an empty lot," Shaun Park said.

"And there's another tree here that took out a power line last night…And then there's just various trees all over. Apparently, there's a boat that may have flipped.

Peter Irwin has lived in the area for about 20 years. He said this is probably the worst storm damage he's witnessed.

"I'm very relieved that no trees hit my cabin and I will have to review whether or not some of these other tall trees remain, because my cabin could be at risk," Irwin said.

Village Councillor Tim Mahoney said the storm hit about three blocks and uprooted or snapped more than a dozen trees.

"One of the powerpoles was actually ripped right out of the ground. It was pretty crazy. So, it was like a microburst sort of wind that came through here," he said.

Mahoney believes at least one home was destroyed by a tree crashing through the roof.

There were no reports of injuries.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jessica Robb and Matt Marshall

