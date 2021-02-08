EDMONTON -- Edmonton police have charged a woman with public mischief after she called in a fake gun call during a traffic stop.

The woman was stopped by police in the area of 50 Street and Roper Road. Police said she wasn’t forthcoming with her name or other information during the stop.

At the same time, officers were alerted about a 911 call about a shooting in the area. They released the woman and went to investigate the gun call.

A police spokesperson said the officers couldn’t find any evidence of a shooting, and they reported that they hadn’t heard any shots in the area, so they checked the phone number that the 911 call had come from, and found that it belonged to the woman they had stopped.

They tracked down the woman’s car at 32 Street and Roper Road, and stopped it for a second time.

The 32-year-old woman driving the car was arrested and charged with public mischief and issued a court summons under the Emergency 911 act.

Anyone found guilty under the act could be fined up to $5,000 for a first offence, and up to $10,000 for subsequent offences.

According to police, the vehicle was also uninsured, so it was towed from the scene, and the woman was ticketed.