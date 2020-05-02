EDMONTON -- A 27-year-old man was taken to hospital on Saturday with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting.

It happened around 4:50 p.m. at 177 Street and 65 Avenue.

According to police, they were told the victim was shot by another man who left the area on foot.

Police say there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.