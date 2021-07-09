EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is investigating a shooting in the Jasper Park neighbourhood that has sent two people to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

Police told CTV News Edmonton that they responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting at approximately 5:20 p.m. Friday in the area of 89 Avenue and 149 Street.

Two people were taken to hospital by EMS. It is not known if they are related or how old they are, at this time, police said.

Witnesses told police a suspect was seen running away from the scene on foot after the incident. A suspect was in police custody after 8 p.m., EPS said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More to come…