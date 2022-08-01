Shooting in Lewis Estates leaves one man injured

Police responded to a shooting in a Lewis Estates apartment complex parking lot Sunday evening.

Officers were called around 6 p.m. to the shooting near Suder Green Drive and Lewis Estates Boulevard.

The Edmonton Police Service told CTV News that two groups of people in two different vehicles were reportedly in an altercation, and a gun was fired. One man was injured in the confrontation with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both vehicles fled the scene, EPS says, but were later located and have been seized by police.

EPS confirmed with CTV News that no charges have yet been laid.