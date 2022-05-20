Shooting leaves 1 injured on Samson Cree Nation

Investigators are asking for information about a shooting on the Samson Cree Nation that sent one person to hospital.

RCMP say a female, whose age they did not disclose, was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries in the May 18 event.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the Enclaves area.

The shooter fled before officers arrived. No description was provided by police.

On Thursday, RCMP asked the public to report any suspicious activity they had seen in the area between the hours of 10 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., and to check their security footage for the same time period.